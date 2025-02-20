Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Trading Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 185.80 ($2.34). Approximately 782,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 758,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.50 ($2.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.05) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.52. The company has a market capitalization of £240.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 32.67%.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

