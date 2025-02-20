Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Releases Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Sohu.com Stock Up 8.9 %

Sohu.com stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $476.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.13. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

