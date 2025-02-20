Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $154,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $24.08 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.