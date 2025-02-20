Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Acquires 7,023 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,566 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 608,491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.0404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

