O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 7,753.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE SII opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.