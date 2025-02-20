O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Medpace accounts for 1.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Up 1.0 %

MEDP opened at $344.01 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

