National Bank Financial Comments on RY FY2026 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.44. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

RY opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

