Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

WCN stock opened at $187.73 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.87.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

