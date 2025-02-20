Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $101.53 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,738,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $101,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,416,000 after buying an additional 2,294,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,441,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after purchasing an additional 302,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $51,642,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPK opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

