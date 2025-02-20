Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $143,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.01.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

