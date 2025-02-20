Wealth Alliance Sells 14,791 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,168 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

