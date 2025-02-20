Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Trimmed by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.