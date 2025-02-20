Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

