Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3,173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 256,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $548.84 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

