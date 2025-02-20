Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $128.87 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

