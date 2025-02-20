Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NBH opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
