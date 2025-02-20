Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.