Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3,771.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after buying an additional 317,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 811.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 201,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAAU opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

