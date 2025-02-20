Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

