Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
