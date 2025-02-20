iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $337.76 and last traded at $337.54, with a volume of 435519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.47 and a 200 day moving average of $319.68. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.