Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 188.5% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 110.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

