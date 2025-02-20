BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BSRTF opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.39.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
