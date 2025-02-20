BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.