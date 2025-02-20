Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 510 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

