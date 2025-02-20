Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

