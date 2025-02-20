C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,994 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 108,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,346,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.42 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVA

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.