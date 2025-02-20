TARS AI Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, TARS AI has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TARS AI has a total market cap of $122.02 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TARS AI token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,983.04 or 0.99772362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,622.83 or 0.99401797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Token Profile

TARS AI’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 999,999,988 with 691,685,195 in circulation. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.17739662 USD and is up 16.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $6,464,882.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars.

