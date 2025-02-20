Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.860-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.22%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

