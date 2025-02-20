NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. NerdWallet updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $13.98 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,924. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 440,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $5,940,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,657.13. This trade represents a 63.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

