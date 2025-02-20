Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

