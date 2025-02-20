iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

