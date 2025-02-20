Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $42,409,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.9% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $531.41 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

