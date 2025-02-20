Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,314 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

