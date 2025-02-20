Truist Financial Corp Sells 73,604 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 18,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 175,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

