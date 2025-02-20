Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.