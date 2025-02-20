Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

