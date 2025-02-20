Sunpointe LLC Purchases 184,010 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 1,317.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,010 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.23 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

