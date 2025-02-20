Sunpointe LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

