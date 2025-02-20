Sunpointe LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000.

BATS BBCA opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

