Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,059,000 after purchasing an additional 313,382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,493,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

