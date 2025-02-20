Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 35,750 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,750 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

