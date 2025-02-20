Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,061,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 879,189 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,869,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 182,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
