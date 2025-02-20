Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,061,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 879,189 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,869,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 182,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.