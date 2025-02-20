Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 894 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $484.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

