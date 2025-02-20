Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,496 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

