What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Graco Q1 Earnings?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Graco has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,572.20. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

