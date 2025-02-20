CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,102.34. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 992.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 228,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

