Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of WPM Q4 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

WPM stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

