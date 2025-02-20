Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Beta Bionics has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington acquired 1,000,000 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,327,183. The trade was a 34.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mike Mensinger acquired 33,350 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

