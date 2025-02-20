Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

