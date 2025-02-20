Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 10.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,131,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 746,084 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,615,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 366,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.7 %

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

