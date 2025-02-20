Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 194.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,026 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

